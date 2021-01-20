Man faces trial for drugging, abusing, filming girl

MILAN, JAN 20 - A 30-year-old man from Como faces trial for allegedly drugging and sexually abusing a girl of preschool age in order to sell the video on the Web, judicial sources said Wednesday. The man's girlfriend also faces trial for allegedly not reporting the alleged sexual violence suffered by the girl who frequented their home. The man is accused of possessing a huge quantity of child pornography, sexual violence, producing and disseminating child porn, and attempted instigation after creating tutorials for others to use on the deep Web, prosecutors said. The man has reportedly confessed. (ANSA).