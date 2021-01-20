Russia dialogue can't hurt rights-Di Maio on Navalny
ROME
20 Gennaio 2021
ROME, JAN 20 - Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio told parliament Wednesday on allegedly poisoned and arrested Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny that "Italy has an important tradition of dialogue and opening, which this government claims also, but which cannot develop detrimentally to human rights and the rule of law, which we will continue to promote in Russia and elsewhere". Di Maio said Navalny's case "arouses strong indignation in our public opinion." He said "we will follow it with the utmost attention in all forums, with frankness and without any complaisance". (ANSA).
