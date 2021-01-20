Mercoledì 20 Gennaio 2021 | 16:24

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
Russia dialogue can't hurt rights-Di Maio on Navalny

Russia dialogue can't hurt rights-Di Maio on Navalny

 
ROME
GDP shouldn't be much below 6% in 2021 - Gualtieri

GDP shouldn't be much below 6% in 2021 - Gualtieri

 
VATICAN CITY
Homeless man dies in St Peter's, 10th death in Rome in 3 mts

Homeless man dies in St Peter's, 10th death in Rome in 3 mts

 
BRUSSELS
Stability needed during crisis-von der Leyen on govt vote

Stability needed during crisis-von der Leyen on govt vote

 
ROME
Swimmer Di Giorgio gets 8-mt doping ban

Swimmer Di Giorgio gets 8-mt doping ban

 
ROME
Brescia top of ranking for PM2.5-smog-linked deaths

Brescia top of ranking for PM2.5-smog-linked deaths

 
TURIN
Cops smash doping ring

Cops smash doping ring

 
ROME
Italy's 'brain drain' rising

Italy's 'brain drain' rising

 
PAVIA
Autistic Azeri asylum seeker,8,dies smothered by clothes

Autistic Azeri asylum seeker,8,dies smothered by clothes

 
NAPLES
Naples church facade collapses, no one hurt

Naples church facade collapses, no one hurt

 
ROME
Govt revises vaccination plan after Pfizer cuts supplies

Govt revises vaccination plan after Pfizer cuts supplies

 

Il Biancorosso

Biancorossi
Bari, i numeri in grigio: Ternana avanti in tutto

Bari, i numeri in grigio: Ternana avanti in tutto

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Brindisile indagini
Brindisi, 37enne morì in carcere a Ibiza: Tribunale dispone autopsia dopo esposto

Brindisi, 37enne morì in carcere a Ibiza: Tribunale dispone autopsia dopo esposto

 
Bariprevenzione
Bari, emergenza Covid: «Bene Consiglio Puglia su obbligo vaccino per operatori sanitari»

Bari, emergenza Covid: «Bene Consiglio Puglia su obbligo vaccino per operatori sanitari»

 
Batsanità
Andria, inaugurato al «Bonomo» il robot da Vinci per interventi di chirurgia mininvasiva

Andria, inaugurato al «Bonomo» il robot da Vinci per interventi di chirurgia mininvasiva

 
Potenzadati regionali
Covid, 57 nuovi positivi su 884 test (6,4%) e nessun decesso: somministrati oltre 10mila vaccini

Covid in Basilicata, 57 nuovi positivi su 884 test (6,4%): somministrati oltre 10mila vaccini

 
Leccecontrolli dei CC
Muro Leccese, arrestato pusher 39enne: aveva in casa eroina, hashish e denaro

Muro Leccese, arrestato pusher 39enne: aveva in casa eroina, hashish e denaro

 
Foggiail furto
Foggia, ladri rubano ambulanza a Borgo Incoronata ma l'abbandonano subito dopo

Foggia, ladri rubano ambulanza a Borgo Incoronata ma l'abbandonano subito dopo

 
TarantoIndagini della Poltel
Taranto, pedopornografia: 45enne trovato in possesso di 13mila «file» proibiti

Taranto, pedopornografia: 45enne trovato in possesso di 13mila «file» proibiti

 
MateraIl caso
Matera, minaccia convivente disabile con una katana, arrestato 70enne

Matera, minaccia convivente disabile con una katana, arrestato 70enne

 

i più letti

Previsioni meteo della settimana

Previsioni meteo della settimana

Coronavirus, in Puglia 805 casi su oltre 12mila tamponi. 16 decessi, leggero calo ricoveri

Coronavirus, in Puglia 850 casi su oltre 12mila tamponi. 16 decessi, leggero calo ricoveri. Tasso positività crolla al 6,84%

Coronavirus Puglia, ai «furbetti» del vaccino niente richiamo

Coronavirus Puglia, ai «furbetti» del vaccino niente richiamo

Previsioni meteo del weekend

Previsioni meteo del weekend

Scuola Puglia, da febbraio operativi i Toss: team operatori sanitari ogni 1500 alunni. Regione: «Potenziato trasporto pubblico»

Scuola Puglia, da febbraio operativi i Toss: team operatori sanitari ogni 1500 alunni. Regione: «Potenziato trasporto»

ROME

Russia dialogue can't hurt rights-Di Maio on Navalny

Will follow case without complaisance says on jailed dissident

Russia dialogue can't hurt rights-Di Maio on Navalny

ROME, JAN 20 - Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio told parliament Wednesday on allegedly poisoned and arrested Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny that "Italy has an important tradition of dialogue and opening, which this government claims also, but which cannot develop detrimentally to human rights and the rule of law, which we will continue to promote in Russia and elsewhere". Di Maio said Navalny's case "arouses strong indignation in our public opinion." He said "we will follow it with the utmost attention in all forums, with frankness and without any complaisance". (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU
Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it