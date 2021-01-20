GDP shouldn't be much below 6% in 2021 - Gualtieri

Russia dialogue can't hurt rights-Di Maio on Navalny
ROME
20 Gennaio 2021
ROME, JAN 20 - Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri said Wednesday that he does not expect the government's forecast of 6% growth this year to be far off the mark. "There are downside risks for the 2021 programme forecasts," Gualtieri told a parliamentary hearing on the government's NADEF economic blueprint. "Nevertheless, if the vaccination campaign continues as planned and if the economic policy set out in the budget law, combined with support measures in an upcoming decree and accompanied by the investments featured in the Recovery Plan, is speedily implemented, the resulting GDP will not be much lower than that forecast in the NADEF". (ANSA).
