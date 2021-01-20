Homeless man dies in St Peter's, 10th death in Rome in 3 mts

Russia dialogue can't hurt rights-Di Maio on Navalny
VATICAN CITY
20 Gennaio 2021
VATICAN CITY, JAN 20 - A 46-year-old homeless man of African origin died in St Peter's Square overnight, Vatican sources said Wednesday, the 10th homeless person to die in Rome in the last three months. The man lived in the St Peter's area. Sant'Egidio Community charity volunteer Carlo Santoro told ANSA the man, Edwin, either died of hypothermia or of a heart attack brought on by the condition he was living in. "His name was Edwin, he was very reserved," said Santoro. "We are very pained by what has happened. "He is the 10th person who has died in Rome in these circumstances since November". (ANSA).
