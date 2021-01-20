Govt revises vaccination plan after Pfizer cuts supplies

ROME, JAN 20 - The government is having to revise its plan for the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines after Pfizer said it was cutting the doses it was supplying to Italy and other EU States. The plan is being revised to make sure no region is unable to administer second doses to people who have had the first. Regional Affairs Minister Francesco Boccia said the government was considering legal action against the pharmaceuticals giant and called on Italy's regions to show solidarity to make sure no area of the country totally runs out of vaccines. (ANSA).