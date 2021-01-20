Mercoledì 20 Gennaio 2021 | 12:52

ROME
Govt revises vaccination plan after Pfizer cuts supplies

ROME
Trial requested for 4 Egyptian spies over Regeni murder

ROME
Italian foreign fighter arrested by Turkish authorities

ROME
Govt averted 'leap into darkness' says Zingaretti

ROME
Conte wins Senate confidence vote

ROME
'Hard' to reach 6% GDP rise in 2021 - UPB

MILAN
Soccer: Mandzukic joins AC Milan

ROME
COVID: 10,497 new cases, 603 new deaths

ROME
Stellantis to have 39 electric vehicles this year - Tavares (3)

ROME
Stellantis to have 39 electric vehicles this year - Tavares (2)

NAPLES
Dell'Utri cleared of stealing valuable books

Il Biancorosso

Biancorossi
Bari, i numeri in grigio: Ternana avanti in tutto

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Leccecontrolli dei CC
Muro Leccese, arrestato pusher 39enne: aveva in casa eroina, hashish e denaro

Potenzastalking
Potenza, atti persecutori nei confronti della ex compagna: arrestato 52enne

Bariindagini dei CC
Casamassima, tentano rapina in negozio con armi giocattolo: denunciati tre minorenni

Foggiail furto
Foggia, ladri rubano ambulanza a Borgo Incoronata ma l'abbandonano subito dopo

TarantoIndagini della Poltel
Taranto, pedopornografia: 45enne trovato in possesso di 13mila «file» proibiti

Brindisil'inchiesta
Brindisi, perse il bambino al nono mese di gravidanza: indagati quattro medici

BatLa disgrazia
Andria, addio a Gianna: muore sola in casa a 49 anni il travestito vittima di insulti

MateraIl caso
Matera, minaccia convivente disabile con una katana, arrestato 70enne

Previsioni meteo della settimana

Coronavirus, in Puglia 805 casi su oltre 12mila tamponi. 16 decessi, leggero calo ricoveri

Coronavirus Puglia, ai «furbetti» del vaccino niente richiamo

Previsioni meteo del weekend

Puglia, freddo e nevicate a bassa quota: nuova allerta gialla di 30 ore. Faeto è imbiancata

ROME

Govt considering legal action says Boccia

Govt revises vaccination plan after Pfizer cuts supplies

ROME, JAN 20 - The government is having to revise its plan for the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines after Pfizer said it was cutting the doses it was supplying to Italy and other EU States. The plan is being revised to make sure no region is unable to administer second doses to people who have had the first. Regional Affairs Minister Francesco Boccia said the government was considering legal action against the pharmaceuticals giant and called on Italy's regions to show solidarity to make sure no area of the country totally runs out of vaccines. (ANSA).

