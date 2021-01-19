Martedì 19 Gennaio 2021 | 23:43

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
Conte wins Senate confidence vote

Conte wins Senate confidence vote

 
ROME
'Hard' to reach 6% GDP rise in 2021 - UPB

'Hard' to reach 6% GDP rise in 2021 - UPB

 
MILAN
Soccer: Mandzukic joins AC Milan

Soccer: Mandzukic joins AC Milan

 
ROME
COVID: 10,497 new cases, 603 new deaths

COVID: 10,497 new cases, 603 new deaths

 
ROME
Stellantis to have 39 electric vehicles this year - Tavares (3)

Stellantis to have 39 electric vehicles this year - Tavares (3)

 
ROME
Stellantis to have 39 electric vehicles this year - Tavares (2)

Stellantis to have 39 electric vehicles this year - Tavares (2)

 
NAPLES
Dell'Utri cleared of stealing valuable books

Dell'Utri cleared of stealing valuable books

 
BOLZANO
Son probed for parents' disappearance

Son probed for parents' disappearance

 
MASSA
Fake guru arrested for defrauding women

Fake guru arrested for defrauding women

 
ROME
Stellantis to have 39 electric vehicles this year - Tavares

Stellantis to have 39 electric vehicles this year - Tavares

 
TURIN
Anarchist squat cleared in Turin

Anarchist squat cleared in Turin

 

Il Biancorosso

Biancorossi
Bari, i numeri in grigio: Ternana avanti in tutto

Bari, i numeri in grigio: Ternana avanti in tutto

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

LecceIl caso
Mafia, annullata interdittiva a società steward dello stadio di Lecce

Mafia, annullata interdittiva a società steward dello stadio di Lecce

 
Covid news h 24Il virus
Coronavirus a Mottola, focolaio in una Rsa: 22 positivi

Coronavirus a Mottola, focolaio in una Rsa: 22 positivi

 
BatLa disgrazia
Andria, addio a Gianna: muore sola in casa a 49 anni il travestito vittima di insulti

Andria, addio a Gianna: muore sola in casa a 49 anni il travestito vittima di insulti

 
PotenzaIl virus
Covid 19, focolaio in una Rsa a Brienza, nel Potentino: morti 4 anziani

Covid 19, focolaio in una Rsa a Brienza, nel Potentino: morti 4 anziani

 
BariIl caso
Sanità, l'accusa di Zullo (FdI): «Da Asl Bari 30mila avvisi di accertamento»

Sanità, l'accusa di Zullo (FdI): «Da Asl Bari 30mila avvisi di accertamento»

 
Foggiaparto record
Dal Canada a Foggia per far nascere tre gemellini: mamma dimessa

Dal Canada a Foggia per far nascere tre gemellini: mamma dimessa

 
MateraIl caso
Matera, minaccia convivente disabile con una katana, arrestato 70enne

Matera, minaccia convivente disabile con una katana, arrestato 70enne

 
Brindisila denuncia
Covid, nel Brindisino 100 vaccinati senza averne diritto: presentata interrogazione a Lopalco

Covid, nel Brindisino 100 vaccinati senza averne diritto: presentata interrogazione a Lopalco

 

i più letti

Coronavirus, in Puglia 805 casi su oltre 12mila tamponi. 16 decessi, leggero calo ricoveri

Coronavirus, in Puglia 850 casi su oltre 12mila tamponi. 16 decessi, leggero calo ricoveri. Tasso positività crolla al 6,84%

Coronavirus, in Puglia 403 nuovi casi su appena 3mila tamponi (13%). Anche 26 decessi

Coronavirus, in Puglia 403 nuovi casi su appena 3mila tamponi (13%). Anche 26 decessi. Iniziati richiami vaccini in Asl Ba

Coronavirus Puglia, ai «furbetti» del vaccino niente richiamo

Coronavirus Puglia, ai «furbetti» del vaccino niente richiamo

Previsioni meteo del weekend

Previsioni meteo del weekend

Il protagonista è un pasticciotto: videogioco made in Salento diventa virale

Il protagonista è un pasticciotto: videogioco made in Salento diventa virale

ROME

Conte wins Senate confidence vote

But govt falls short of absolute majority

Conte wins Senate confidence vote

ROME, JAN 19 - Premier Giuseppe Conte won a crunch confidence vote in the Senate on Tuesday with 156 votes in favour, 140 against and 16 abstentions. But the executive fell short of an absolute majority of 161 votes in the Upper House. Conte's coalition executive was put to confidence votes in parliament after it was plunged into crisis by ex-premier Matteo Renzi's Italia Viva (IV) party pulling its support. It passed a confidence test in the Lower House with an absolute majority on Monday. Conte appealed to so-called 'constructor' lawmakers from outside the ruling coalition to vote for the government and stop it collapsing in the middle of the COVID-10 pandemic. Conte told the Senate that the pandemic made it more important for his government to stay afloat. "The country has united with the pandemic, with its suffering," he said. "The government's sense of unity has increased. The reasons to be together have increased". The centre-right opposition, which has been calling for snap elections, has said the government remains too weak to effectively rule the country. "We'll speak to (President Sergio) Mattarella," League leader told RAI television. "We have a government that does not have a majority in the Senate and it is on its feet thanks to people who have changed sides". (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU
Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it