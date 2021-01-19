COVID: 10,497 new cases, 603 new deaths

ROME, JAN 19 - There have been 10,497 new COVID-19 cases, and 603 new virus deaths, in Italy over the past 24 hours, the health ministry said Tuesday. This compares with 8,824 new cases and 377 new victims Monday. There have been 254,070 new tests, compared to 158,674 Monday. The positivity rate is now at 4.1%, down from Monday's 5.6% (-1.5%). Intensive care cases dropped by 57 and hospital admissions by 185. In total, the cases since the start of the epidemic are now 2,400,598, and the victims 83,157. The currently positive are 535,524 (-11,535 compared to Monday), the recovered and discharged 1,781,917 (+21,428), and there are 510,338 people (-11,293) in domestic isolation. (ANSA).