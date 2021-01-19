Martedì 19 Gennaio 2021 | 18:44

ROME
'Hard' to reach 6% GDP rise in 2021 - UPB

MILAN
Soccer: Mandzukic joins AC Milan

ROME
COVID: 10,497 new cases, 603 new deaths

ROME
Stellantis to have 39 electric vehicles this year - Tavares (3)

ROME
Stellantis to have 39 electric vehicles this year - Tavares (2)

NAPLES
Dell'Utri cleared of stealing valuable books

BOLZANO
Son probed for parents' disappearance

MASSA
Fake guru arrested for defrauding women

ROME
Stellantis to have 39 electric vehicles this year - Tavares

TURIN
Anarchist squat cleared in Turin

BOLZANO
Son probed for parents' disappearance

Biancorossi
Bari, i numeri in grigio: Ternana avanti in tutto

PotenzaIl virus
Covid 19, focolaio in una Rsa a Brienza, nel Potentino: morti 4 anziani

TarantoLa denuncia
Asl Taranto, Perrini: «Pochi test nel weekend e da 3 giorni niente vaccini, neppure dose richiamo»

BariIl caso
Sanità, l'accusa di Zullo (FdI): «Da Asl Bari 30mila avvisi di accertamento»

Foggiaparto record
Dal Canada a Foggia per far nascere tre gemellini: mamma dimessa

LecceLotta al virus
Lecce, inaugurati 16 nuovi posti di terapia intensiva al Vito Fazzi. Emiliano: «Posti raddoppiati»

MateraIl caso
Matera, minaccia convivente disabile con una katana, arrestato 70enne

Brindisila denuncia
Covid, nel Brindisino 100 vaccinati senza averne diritto: presentata interrogazione a Lopalco

BatMaltempo
Primi fiocchi di neve in Puglia: Castel Del Monte e Murgia imbiancate

Coronavirus, in Puglia 403 nuovi casi su appena 3mila tamponi (13%). Anche 26 decessi

Coronavirus Puglia, ai «furbetti» del vaccino niente richiamo

Previsioni meteo del weekend

Coronavirus, in Puglia 805 casi su oltre 12mila tamponi. 16 decessi, leggero calo ricoveri

Il protagonista è un pasticciotto: videogioco made in Salento diventa virale

ROME, JAN 19 - It will be "hard" to reach the government's projected 6% rise in GDP this year, the parliamentary budget office (UPB) said Tuesday. The UPB said this was due to "elevated uncertainty" stemming from the COVID epidemic. Leading analyst are instead seeing a GDP rise this year of between 3.5% and 4.8%, the office said. This will be the case even in the event of a rapid recovery starting this spring, it said. The government's new 32 billion euro budget adjustment will bring the budget deficit down up to just below 9% this year, compared to the 7% in the government's economic NADEF updated blueprint, "all other things being equal", the UPB said. These measures will be temporary, the office said, the reason why the government sees the deficit falling to 4.7% in 2022 and 3% in 2023. (ANSA).

