ROME
'Hard' to reach 6% GDP rise in 2021 - UPB

MILAN
Soccer: Mandzukic joins AC Milan

ROME
COVID: 10,497 new cases, 603 new deaths

ROME
Stellantis to have 39 electric vehicles this year - Tavares (3)

ROME
Stellantis to have 39 electric vehicles this year - Tavares (2)

NAPLES
Dell'Utri cleared of stealing valuable books

BOLZANO
Son probed for parents' disappearance

MASSA
Fake guru arrested for defrauding women

ROME
Stellantis to have 39 electric vehicles this year - Tavares

TURIN
Anarchist squat cleared in Turin

BOLZANO
Son probed for parents' disappearance

Bari, i numeri in grigio: Ternana avanti in tutto

PotenzaIl virus
Covid 19, focolaio in una Rsa a Brienza, nel Potentino: morti 4 anziani

TarantoLa denuncia
Asl Taranto, Perrini: «Pochi test nel weekend e da 3 giorni niente vaccini, neppure dose richiamo»

BariIl caso
Sanità, l'accusa di Zullo (FdI): «Da Asl Bari 30mila avvisi di accertamento»

Foggiaparto record
Dal Canada a Foggia per far nascere tre gemellini: mamma dimessa

LecceLotta al virus
Lecce, inaugurati 16 nuovi posti di terapia intensiva al Vito Fazzi. Emiliano: «Posti raddoppiati»

MateraIl caso
Matera, minaccia convivente disabile con una katana, arrestato 70enne

Brindisila denuncia
Covid, nel Brindisino 100 vaccinati senza averne diritto: presentata interrogazione a Lopalco

BatMaltempo
Primi fiocchi di neve in Puglia: Castel Del Monte e Murgia imbiancate

Primi fiocchi di neve in Puglia: Castel Del Monte e Murgia imbiancate

 

Coronavirus, in Puglia 403 nuovi casi su appena 3mila tamponi (13%). Anche 26 decessi

Coronavirus Puglia, ai «furbetti» del vaccino niente richiamo

Previsioni meteo del weekend

Coronavirus, in Puglia 805 casi su oltre 12mila tamponi. 16 decessi, leggero calo ricoveri

Il protagonista è un pasticciotto: videogioco made in Salento diventa virale

'Ready to fight' says ex-Juve and Croatia striker

MILAN, JAN 19 - Former Croatia, Bayern Munich, Atelitoc Madrid and Juventus forward Mario Mandzukic on Tuesday joined Serie A table toppers AC Milan for an undisclosed fee. The former multiple Croatia player of the year was a free agent having left Qatari side Al-Duhail by mutual consent a year after his three seasons at Juve in 2019. Mandzukic, who starred in Croatia's run to the World Cup Final in 2018, said on Instagram that he was "ready to fight!" He said it was an "honour" to wear the "storied" Rossoneri shirt alongside stars such as Sweden great Zlatan Ibrahimovic. "We will realise the hopes of the fans" of the seven-time European champs, said the hard-working striker, who played his last of 89 games for his country in 2018, scoring the last of his 33 international goals. Mandzukic noted that there were "many" Milan fans in Croatia. An Ibrahimovic brace gave AC Milan a 2-0 win at Cagliari on Monday and made sure they will hold the symbolic title of 'winter champions' that goes to the team in the lead at the Serie A season's half-way mark. Milan have 43 points from 18 games, three more than second-placed Inter, who beat champions Juventus 2-0 on Sunday. (ANSA).

