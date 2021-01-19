Dell'Utri cleared of stealing valuable books

NAPLES, JAN 19 - Convicted mafia criminal, ex-aide to former premier Silvio Berlusconi and bibliophile Marcello Dell'Utri was acquitted Tuesday on charges of illegally appropriating 13 valuable books from the noted Girolamini Library in Naples. Dell'Utri, 79, who is serving the last of seven years in jail for mafia association, was fully acquitted with the formula "the crime was not committed". The former Senator in Berlusconi's centre-right Forza Italia (FI) party, who has been found guilty of acting as an intermediary between Cosa Nostra bosses and three-time former premier and media magnate Berlusconi - a crime for which the FI chief has never been accused - had been accused of complicity in embezzlement in relation to the missing volumes. Dell'Utri, credited with being he brains behind the creation of FI in the run-up to Berlusconi's first election win in 1994, was facing a prosecution request for seven more years in jail. (ANSA).