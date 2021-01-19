Stellantis to have 39 electric vehicles this year - Tavares (2)

ROME, JAN 19 - Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares said Tuesday that the group formed by the merger of Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot will have almost 40 electric vehicles on the market by the end of the year. "Today is the first day of our new story," Tavares told a news conference. "It is the start of an exciting journey... a company well positioned to compete on the global markets with 39 electric vehicles available by the end of 2021. "A group of significant size and with consolidated commercial positions in Europe, North America and Latin America". Tavares also said that the world's fourth biggest carmaker would shield production sites in Italy, where he vowed not to close a single plant; that it would take a new approach to trade with China; and that it would reach 80% synergies in four years. (ANSA).