Anarchist squat cleared in Turin

TURIN, JAN 19 - Italian police on Tuesday cleared an anarchist squat in Turin that had been occupied since 2014. Some 48 squatters were identified by police. About 100 people joined a march against the clearance later in the day. Local council chief Luca Deri said the squat had been "a time bomb inside an already problematic social fabric". He noted that the squat had been the base for raids against police operations against robberies and drug pushing in the area. The Turin prefecture said the clearance had been made necessary by "urgent safety reasons". It said some 47 illegal power linkups had been found in the building on Corso Giulio Cesare. Some 15 minors were found among the squatters. Major Italian cities like Milan, Rome and Naples feature several squats occupied by anarchist, anticapitalist and leftist radical militants, who often provide local social and cultural services. Several of them have been closed down in recent years. (ANSA).