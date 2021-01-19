Son probed for parents' disappearance

BOLZANO, JAN 19 - The son of a couple of 60-something retired teachers who disappeared from their home in the northern city of Bolzano two weeks ago was placed under investigation on Tuesday, the Corriere dell'Alto Adige newspaper said. Benno Neumair lived with his parents, 63-year-old Peter Neumair and 68-year-old Laura Perselli. He is under investigation on suspicion of premeditated murder and hiding bodies, police said. For the time being he has not been arrested, judicial sources told ANSA. Forensic experts on Tuesday examined he couple's car after combing the flat and garden. The findings of the RIS forensic police are not yet known. (ANSA).