Trucker bites cop's fingertip off

CREMONA
19 Gennaio 2021
CREMONA, JAN 19 - A Greek trucker on Tuesday bit off an Italian policeman's fingertip after being stopped for a spot check in the northern city of Cremona. The haulier refused to hand over his papers and started a violent row with the cop before suddenly biting his fingertip off. The policeman was taken to hospital where it is not clear whether the missing part can be reattached. The lorry driver was arrested. (ANSA).
