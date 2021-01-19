Etna belches spectacular double lava fountain

ROME, JAN 19 - Etna belched out a spectacular double fountain of lava onto its summit towering above Catania on Monday night. The fireworks show is part of a 'Strombolian' eruption that started yesterday and is ongoing. Etna is Europe's tallest active volcano. In its latest show of pyrotechnics in eastern Sicily, the relatively new crater on the southeastern slope of the ionic volcano spewed out "sporadic bursts" of lava and ash plumes, volcanologists said. Catania's international airport, 60 km to the south, has not yet been affected, a local crisis unit said. Bigger blowups in the past have shut down the airport and covered Catania in ash. The volcanic activity was said to be subsiding Tuesday. (ANSA).