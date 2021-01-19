Etna belches spectacular double lava fountain
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Coronavirus, in Puglia 403 nuovi casi su appena 3mila tamponi (13%). Anche 26 decessi. Iniziati richiami vaccini in Asl Ba
Il MiBact ha deciso: sarà Procida la Capitale Italiana della Cultura 2022, nulla di fatto per Bari e Taranto
ROME
19 Gennaio 2021
ROME, JAN 19 - Etna belched out a spectacular double fountain of lava onto its summit towering above Catania on Monday night. The fireworks show is part of a 'Strombolian' eruption that started yesterday and is ongoing. Etna is Europe's tallest active volcano. In its latest show of pyrotechnics in eastern Sicily, the relatively new crater on the southeastern slope of the ionic volcano spewed out "sporadic bursts" of lava and ash plumes, volcanologists said. Catania's international airport, 60 km to the south, has not yet been affected, a local crisis unit said. Bigger blowups in the past have shut down the airport and covered Catania in ash. The volcanic activity was said to be subsiding Tuesday. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su