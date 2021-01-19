Govt instability can't jeopardise Recovery Plan-Dombrovskis

ROME, JAN 19 - Italy's political instability must not jeopardise its COVID Recovery Plan, Euro Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis said after an ECOFIN meeting Tuesday. "The work on the Italian Recovery Plan is ongoing and I hope the political instability in Italy will not jeopardise this work because Italy is the biggest beneficiary and we must ensure that the funds arrive, they are very important for the recovery in Italy," he said. Dombrovskis said he was in continual contact with Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri over the plan. Ital is set to get the biggest single chunk of the EU's 750 billion euro Recovery Fund, or 209 billion euros. With other EU monies added in, the total is some 223 billion euros. A row over the implementation of the plan was the main cause of the defection of a small party in Italy's government coalition, which has led to a crisis that Premier Giuseppe Conte hopes to overcome in a crunch Senate confidence vote Tuesday night. (ANSA).