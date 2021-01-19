Former League treasurer didn't hurt party image - court

ROME, JAN 19 - Former League party treasurer Francesco Belsito did not damage the image of the nationalist, anti-migrant and Euroskeptic group when he was convicted of embezzling party funds, a Genoa appeals court ruled Tuesday, turning down a request for half a million euros in damages. Former interior minister Matteo Salvini's League had filed charges against Belsito and three businessmen saying they hit the formerly secessionist party's popularity in 2011-2013, when it dropped in opinion polls. Salvini has since recast the once-regionalist party as a national force and turned it into Italy's top-polling party. League founder and former longtime leader Umnberto Bossi, Belsito and three ex auditors were found guilty of fraud against the State estimated at 49 million euros, between 2008 and 2010, for illicit electoral spending reimbursements. Lawyers representing the League agreed on an arrangement with prosecutors for the seizure of party funds related to the convictions for fraud. Under the arrangement, agreed in autumn 2019, 100,000 euros are being confiscated every two months for a total of 600,000 euros a year. (ANSA).