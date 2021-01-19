Martedì 19 Gennaio 2021 | 15:16

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
Etna belches spectacular double lava fountain

Etna belches spectacular double lava fountain

 
ROME
Govt rules out linking vaccine allocation to regions' GDP

Govt rules out linking vaccine allocation to regions' GDP

 
ROME
Govt instability can't jeopardise Recovery Plan-Dombrovskis

Govt instability can't jeopardise Recovery Plan-Dombrovskis

 
ROME
Former League treasurer didn't hurt party image - court

Former League treasurer didn't hurt party image - court

 
ANCONA
Dog breeders closed, only brucellosis hotbed in EU

Dog breeders closed, only brucellosis hotbed in EU

 
MILAN
Milan goes smoking free in parks, public spaces

Milan goes smoking free in parks, public spaces

 
ROME
Italy drugs chief airs 'grave concern' on Pfizer jab delay

Italy drugs chief airs 'grave concern' on Pfizer jab delay

 
FLORENCE
Uffizi Gallery to reopen Jan 21

Uffizi Gallery to reopen Jan 21

 
ROME
COVID: Lombardy appeals against being a red zone

COVID: Lombardy appeals against being a red zone

 
ROME
Consumer spending down 11% in December say retailers

Consumer spending down 11% in December say retailers

 
ROME
Naples Mayor De Magistris to run to be Calabria Governor

Naples Mayor De Magistris to run to be Calabria Governor

 

Il Biancorosso

Biancorossi
Bari, i numeri in grigio: Ternana avanti in tutto

Bari, i numeri in grigio: Ternana avanti in tutto

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Tarantoa manduria
Tentata estorsione a un commerciante: due arresti nel Tarantino

Tentata estorsione a un commerciante: due arresti nel Tarantino

 
LecceLotta al virus
Lecce, inaugurati 16 nuovi posti di terapia intensiva al Vito Fazzi. Emiliano: «Posti raddoppiati»

Lecce, inaugurati 16 nuovi posti di terapia intensiva al Vito Fazzi. Emiliano: «Posti raddoppiati»

 
FoggiaL'incidente
Foggia, scontro fra auto e tir, coinvolta anche una macchina in sosta

Foggia, scontro fra auto e tir, coinvolta anche una macchina in sosta

 
BariIl processo
Bari, Punta Perotti: il danno può arrivare a 212 milioni

Bari, Punta Perotti: il danno può arrivare a 212 milioni

 
MateraIl caso
Matera, minaccia convivente disabile con una katana, arrestato 70enne

Matera, minaccia convivente disabile con una katana, arrestato 70enne

 
PotenzaLa pandemia
Basilicata, più vaccini agli anziani: la proposta è di partire dagli over 75

Basilicata, più vaccini agli anziani: la proposta è di partire dagli over 75

 
Brindisila denuncia
Covid, nel Brindisino 100 vaccinati senza averne diritto: presentata interrogazione a Lopalco

Covid, nel Brindisino 100 vaccinati senza averne diritto: presentata interrogazione a Lopalco

 
BatMaltempo
Primi fiocchi di neve in Puglia: Castel Del Monte e Murgia imbiancate

Primi fiocchi di neve in Puglia: Castel Del Monte e Murgia imbiancate. Scatta l'allerta gialla

 

i più letti

Coronavirus, in Puglia 403 nuovi casi su appena 3mila tamponi (13%). Anche 26 decessi

Coronavirus, in Puglia 403 nuovi casi su appena 3mila tamponi (13%). Anche 26 decessi. Iniziati richiami vaccini in Asl Ba

Il protagonista è un pasticciotto: videogioco made in Salento diventa virale

Il protagonista è un pasticciotto: videogioco made in Salento diventa virale

Previsioni meteo del weekend

Previsioni meteo del weekend

Il MiBact ha deciso: sarà Procida la Capitale Italiana della Cultura 2022, nulla di fatto per Bari e Taranto

Il MiBact ha deciso: sarà Procida la Capitale Italiana della Cultura 2022, nulla di fatto per Bari e Taranto

Coronavirus Puglia, ai «furbetti» del vaccino niente richiamo

Coronavirus Puglia, ai «furbetti» del vaccino niente richiamo

MILAN

Milan goes smoking free in parks, public spaces

Ban will extend to all open-air spaces in 2025

Milan goes smoking free in parks, public spaces

MILAN, JAN 19 - Milan on Tuesday went smoking free in parks and other public spaces. A new air-quality norm also bans smoking at bus stops, stadiums and sporting facilities, cemeteries and dog-walking areas. But it will still be possible to smoke in these places if you are at least 10 metres away from other people, the regulation approved in November says. On January 1 2025 the ban will be extended to all public spaces. Milan is one of the northern heavily industrialised Italian cities where smog is the worst. Car-free Sundays and spells of alternating-license-plate bans are fairly frequent there. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU
Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it