Milan goes smoking free in parks, public spaces

MILAN, JAN 19 - Milan on Tuesday went smoking free in parks and other public spaces. A new air-quality norm also bans smoking at bus stops, stadiums and sporting facilities, cemeteries and dog-walking areas. But it will still be possible to smoke in these places if you are at least 10 metres away from other people, the regulation approved in November says. On January 1 2025 the ban will be extended to all public spaces. Milan is one of the northern heavily industrialised Italian cities where smog is the worst. Car-free Sundays and spells of alternating-license-plate bans are fairly frequent there. (ANSA).