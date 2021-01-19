Uffizi Gallery to reopen Jan 21

FLORENCE, JAN 19 - Florence's iconic Uffizi Gallery will reopen on Thursday January 21, Director Eike Schmidt said Tuesday. On Wednesday, January 20, Schmidt said as he reopened the famed Boboli gardens, another historic Florentine site, Palazzo Pitti, will reopen to visitors. "I invite all Florentines and Tuscans to come and visit our museums, which have been closed for 77 days," he said. Visitors to the Uffizi, as well as enjoying its matchless Florentine Renaissance collection, will be able to see a masterpiece by Jospeh Wright of Derby, loaned by the National Gallery in London, 'An Experiment On A Bird Inserted Into a Pneumatic Pump'. They may also take in the archaeological show 'Empresses, Matrons, Freed Slaves, The Faces And Secrets Of Roman Women'. A Passepartout Ticket will be available to visitors who want to access the Uffizi and the Pitti at a reduced joint price. (ANSA).