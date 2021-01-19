Italy drugs chief airs 'grave concern' on Pfizer jab delay

ROME, JAN 19 - The head of Italian drugs agency AIFA on Tuesday voiced "grace concern" over delays in the delivery of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to Italy. "Pfizer delay very concerning. It was all communicated at the last minute, and if it's just a week's delay the consequences may not be so serious," said AIFA Director-General Nicola Magrini. "We can define it as a small slowdown. "The objective is to vaccinate all the over-80s and health workers in March. "I'm sure we'll succeed." Asked about the possibility of the AstraZeneca vaccine being approved at the end of January, Magrini said "I am prudent, I don't base my views on promises". Italy is moving ahead with second vaccinations but many regions have said they will put new first vaccinations on hold following Pfizer's announcement of a delay in delivery of the doses. Pfizer said last week that upgrades at its Belgian production plant would hinder distribution. But it said it expects to get things moving at their former pace from January 25. (ANSA).