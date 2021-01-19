Naples Mayor De Magistris to run to be Calabria Governor

COVID: Lombardy appeals against being a red zone
ROME
19 Gennaio 2021
ROME, JAN 19 - Naples Mayor Luigi De Magistris announced Tuesday that he is running to be the next governor of the southern region of Calabria. The left-wing former prosecutor is travelling from his native Campania to visit Cosenza and Rende on Tuesday for a series of political meetings in view of the launch of his election campaign. Calabria is set to hold regional elections on April 11 after centre-right Governor Jole Santelli died suddenly at the age of 51 in October. (ANSA).
