Naples Mayor De Magistris to run to be Calabria Governor

ROME, JAN 19 - Naples Mayor Luigi De Magistris announced Tuesday that he is running to be the next governor of the southern region of Calabria. The left-wing former prosecutor is travelling from his native Campania to visit Cosenza and Rende on Tuesday for a series of political meetings in view of the launch of his election campaign. Calabria is set to hold regional elections on April 11 after centre-right Governor Jole Santelli died suddenly at the age of 51 in October. (ANSA).