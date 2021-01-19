Consumer spending down 11% in December say retailers

COVID: Lombardy appeals against being a red zone
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Coronavirus, in Puglia 403 nuovi casi su appena 3mila tamponi (13%). Anche 26 decessi. Iniziati richiami vaccini in Asl Ba
Il MiBact ha deciso: sarà Procida la Capitale Italiana della Cultura 2022, nulla di fatto per Bari e Taranto
ROME
19 Gennaio 2021
ROME, JAN 19 - COVID-19 restrictions made it a bad Christmas for Italian shops, retailers association Confcommercio said on Tuesday. It said consumer spending was down by 11% in December with respect to the same month in 2019. It does not expect the January sales to go much better, as it forecasts Italy's GDP will be 10.7% down in January with respect to a year ago. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su