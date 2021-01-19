Emanuele Macaluso, major figure of Italian left, dies at 96

COVID: Lombardy appeals against being a red zone
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Coronavirus, in Puglia 403 nuovi casi su appena 3mila tamponi (13%). Anche 26 decessi. Iniziati richiami vaccini in Asl Ba
Il MiBact ha deciso: sarà Procida la Capitale Italiana della Cultura 2022, nulla di fatto per Bari e Taranto
ROME
19 Gennaio 2021
ROME, JAN 19 - Emanuele Macaluso, an important figure for the Italian left in the 20th century, has died at the age of 96. The Sicilian joined the Italian Community Party (PCI) when it was still illegal under Benito Munssolini's Fascist regime. He was member of parliament for seven terms between 1963 and 1992. "I think even those who did not share his political ideas can agree that he was great figure of Italy's political and cultural life," Premier Giuseppe Conte said after a minute of silence was held in Macaluso's honour in the Senate. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su