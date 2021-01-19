Soccer: Ibra double makes Milan 'winter champions'
ROME
19 Gennaio 2021
ROME, JAN 19 - A double by Zlatan Ibrahimovic gave AC Milan a 2-0 win at Cagliari on Monday and made sure they will hold the symbolic title of 'winter champions' that goes to the team in the lead at the Serie A season's half-way mark. Milan have 43 points from 18 games, three more than second-placed Inter, who beat champions Juventus 2-0 on Sunday. (ANSA).
