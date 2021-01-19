Martedì 19 Gennaio 2021 | 11:34

Soccer: Ibra double makes Milan 'winter champions'

ROME
Conte appeals to Senate on day of reckoning for govt (3)

MOSCOW
Italy claims right to Russia ties - Lavrov

ROME
Biden's arrival boosts project, shared agenda - Conte

ROME
COVID: 8,824 new cases, 377 more victims

PADUA
Couple, 87 and 84, killed by flat blast, fire

NAPLES
Stolen Leonardo-school painting found in Naples flat

ROME
COVID: New cases down 24% in one week - Sestili

CREMONA
Man who killed daughter, 2, gets life

ROME
COVID: AS Roma's Zaniolo positive

ROME
Soccer: Nicola set to replace Giampaolo at Torino

Bari, i numeri in grigio: Ternana avanti in tutto

PotenzaLa pandemia
Basilicata, più vaccini agli anziani: la proposta è di partire dagli over 75

BariDai carabinieri
Mola di Bari, sorpresi di notte a rubare carciofi per 7mila euro: arrestati dopo un inseguimento

LecceL'emergenza
Covid, a Gallipoli paura per un focolaio in ospedale

Foggianel Foggiano
Ascoli Satriano: precipita con l'auto giù da un ponte, muore 35enne

Brindisila denuncia
Covid, nel Brindisino 100 vaccinati senza averne diritto: presentata interrogazione a Lopalco

Tarantocontrolli del CC
Taranto, tentano di entrare in Tribunale con coltelli e tirapugni: 5 denunciati

MateraControlli della polizia
Pisticci, in auto con la droga: arrestati due giovani pusher

BatMaltempo
Primi fiocchi di neve in Puglia: Castel Del Monte e Murgia imbiancate

Coronavirus, in Puglia 403 nuovi casi su appena 3mila tamponi (13%). Anche 26 decessi

Il protagonista è un pasticciotto: videogioco made in Salento diventa virale

Il MiBact ha deciso: sarà Procida la Capitale Italiana della Cultura 2022, nulla di fatto per Bari e Taranto

Terremoto ad Anzi, scossa di magnitudo 3.5: avvertita anche in Puglia

Previsioni meteo del weekend

ROME

Conte appeals to Senate on day of reckoning for govt (3)

Executive passed 1st confidence test Monday after IV pulled out

ROME, JAN 19 - Premier Giuseppe Conte appealed to the Senate to get behind his government on Tuesday on what is set to be a day of reckoning after it was plunged into crisis by Matteo Renzi's Italia Viva (IV) party pulling its support. The executive faces the second of two crunch confidence votes later on Tuesday. It passed the first in the Lower House on Monday with an absolute majority of 321 votes in favour, 259 against and 27 abstentions. But the test in the Senate, where the government's majority was already thin, is set to be even stiffer. Conte is appealing to so-called 'constructor' lawmakers from outside the ruling coalition to vote for the government and stop it collapsing in the middle of the COVID-10 pandemic. Conte told the Senate on Tuesday that the pandemic makes it more important for his government to stay afloat. "The country has united with the pandemic, with its suffering," he said. "The government's sense of unity has increased. The reasons to be together have increased". The two senior partners in the ruling coalition, the 5-Star Movement (M5S) and the centre-left Democratic Party (PD), have already rejected the idea of patching things up with ex-premier Renzi. But the PD has kept the door open to individual IV lawmakers that break ranks from the centrist group. Conte accused IV of having caused turmoil when it was within the coalition. He said it was guilty of continually making demands that were "clearly divisive with respect to the sensitivities of the other parties in the ruling majority. "It is complicated to govern with those who continually undermine a political balance patiently reached by the parties of the coalition," he added. The centre-right opposition has called for snap elections, arguing that, even if the government survives the confidence votes, if will be too weak to effectively rule the country. (ANSA).

