Italy claims right to Russia ties - Lavrov

MOSCOW, JAN 18 - Russian Foreign Minister Serghiei Lavrov told a press conference Monday that "from what I can see Italy, not without resistance from Brussels, is defending its right to develop bilateral relations with Russia and it is doing so in a sincere way, I think," TASS reported. "I think, on the basis of my contacts with Italian colleagues, that Italy does not consider sanctions an efficient instrument to influence Russia, in this case, or any other in general". (ANSA).