MOSCOW
Italy claims right to Russia ties - Lavrov

ROME
Biden's arrival boosts project, shared agenda - Conte

ROME
COVID: 8,824 new cases, 377 more victims

PADUA
Couple, 87 and 84, killed by flat blast, fire

NAPLES
Stolen Leonardo-school painting found in Naples flat

ROME
COVID: New cases down 24% in one week - Sestili

CREMONA
Man who killed daughter, 2, gets life

ROME
COVID: AS Roma's Zaniolo positive

ROME
Soccer: Nicola set to replace Giampaolo at Torino

MILAN
Man suffers burns after e-cigarette blows up

ROME
Mayor probed for denying aid to foreigners quits

Serie C
Bisceglie-Bari: 0-1, vittoria dei galletti con gol di Antenucci all'87'

Barile indagini
Bari, inchiesta escort: in 5 rischiano processo per falsa testimonianza su serate con Berlusconi

Lecceoperazione dei CC
Racale, in due circostanze tenta rapina con arma giocattolo: fugge a mani vuote e viene arrestato

Brindisila denuncia
Covid, nel Brindisino 100 vaccinati senza averne diritto: presentata interrogazione a Lopalco

Tarantocontrolli del CC
Taranto, tentano di entrare in Tribunale con coltelli e tirapugni: 5 denunciati

Covid news h 24prevenzione
Foggia, oltre 2.500 operatori sanitari sottoposti a vaccino anti Covid

Potenzala protesta
Melfi, area in industriale in tilt per il maltempo: «Tutto fermo per un centimetro di neve»

MateraControlli della polizia
Pisticci, in auto con con la droga: arrestati due giovani pusher

BatMaltempo
Primi fiocchi di neve in Puglia: Castel Del Monte e Murgia imbiancate

Coronavirus, in Puglia

Coronavirus, in Puglia 908 nuovi casi su 7mila tamponi (11,9%). Altri 25 decessi. A Taranto 5mila casi in un mese

Coronavirus, la Puglia è di nuovo in zona arancione. Speranza: «Contagi scenderanno»

Covid, a Taranto 5mila casi in un mese: l'escalation è impressionante

Il protagonista è un pasticciotto: videogioco made in Salento diventa virale

Rome doesn't consider sanctions an efficient tool - Russia FM

MOSCOW, JAN 18 - Russian Foreign Minister Serghiei Lavrov told a press conference Monday that "from what I can see Italy, not without resistance from Brussels, is defending its right to develop bilateral relations with Russia and it is doing so in a sincere way, I think," TASS reported. "I think, on the basis of my contacts with Italian colleagues, that Italy does not consider sanctions an efficient instrument to influence Russia, in this case, or any other in general". (ANSA).

