Italy claims right to Russia ties - Lavrov
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Coronavirus, in Puglia 908 nuovi casi su 7mila tamponi (11,9%). Altri 25 decessi. A Taranto 5mila casi in un mese
Coronavirus, in Puglia 403 nuovi casi su appena 3mila tamponi (13%). Anche 26 decessi. Iniziati richiami vaccini in Asl Ba
MOSCOW
18 Gennaio 2021
MOSCOW, JAN 18 - Russian Foreign Minister Serghiei Lavrov told a press conference Monday that "from what I can see Italy, not without resistance from Brussels, is defending its right to develop bilateral relations with Russia and it is doing so in a sincere way, I think," TASS reported. "I think, on the basis of my contacts with Italian colleagues, that Italy does not consider sanctions an efficient instrument to influence Russia, in this case, or any other in general". (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su