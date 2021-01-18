Lunedì 18 Gennaio 2021 | 18:09

ROME
Biden's arrival boosts project, shared agenda - Conte

ROME
COVID: 8,824 new cases, 377 more victims

PADUA
Couple, 87 and 84, killed by flat blast, fire

NAPLES
Stolen Leonardo-school painting found in Naples flat

ROME
COVID: New cases down 24% in one week - Sestili

CREMONA
Man who killed daughter, 2, gets life

ROME
COVID: AS Roma's Zaniolo positive

ROME
Soccer: Nicola set to replace Giampaolo at Torino

MILAN
Man suffers burns after e-cigarette blows up

ROME
Mayor probed for denying aid to foreigners quits

MILAN
Ex Milan ward chief gets 6 1/2 yrs for corruption

Serie C
Bisceglie-Bari: 0-1, vittoria dei galletti con gol di Antenucci all'87'

Covid news h 24emergenza contagi
Gioia del Colle, focolaio Covid in casa di riposo: muore anziana e 32 ancora positivi

Tarantocontrolli del CC
Taranto, tentano di entrare in Tribunale con coltelli e tirapugni: 5 denunciati

Covid news h 24prevenzione
Foggia, oltre 2.500 operatori sanitari sottoposti a vaccino anti Covid

BrindisiL'inchiesta
Torre Guaceto, antica masseria trasformata in struttura di lusso: sei indagati

Potenzala protesta
Melfi, area in industriale in tilt per il maltempo: «Tutto fermo per un centimetro di neve»

MateraControlli della polizia
Pisticci, in auto con con la droga: arrestati due giovani pusher

LecceIn città
Lecce, da domani attenti ai nuovi photored: ecco dove sono

BatMaltempo
Primi fiocchi di neve in Puglia: Castel Del Monte e Murgia imbiancate

ROME

Biden's arrival boosts project, shared agenda - Conte

Long, warm call with incoming president says Pm

ROME, JAN 18 - Premier Giuseppe Conte said Monday "there is another element that boost our project, and that is the fact that we are looking with great hope to the Biden presidency. "I had a long, warm phonecall with him and we agreed that we will update each other soon in view of the G20." Conte, addressing the House ahead of a confidence vote in his government after ex-premier Matteo Renzi triggered a government crisis by withdrawing his centrist Italia Viva party, underscored incoming US President Joe Biden's "multilateral approach". He said "the agenda of the new US administration is our agenda". Conte added that after the storming of Capitol Hill by Trump supporters on January 6, for which the outgoing president has been impeached for inciting an insurrection, "we are ever more conscious that democracies must be defended". (ANSA).

