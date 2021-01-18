Biden's arrival boosts project, shared agenda - Conte

ROME, JAN 18 - Premier Giuseppe Conte said Monday "there is another element that boost our project, and that is the fact that we are looking with great hope to the Biden presidency. "I had a long, warm phonecall with him and we agreed that we will update each other soon in view of the G20." Conte, addressing the House ahead of a confidence vote in his government after ex-premier Matteo Renzi triggered a government crisis by withdrawing his centrist Italia Viva party, underscored incoming US President Joe Biden's "multilateral approach". He said "the agenda of the new US administration is our agenda". Conte added that after the storming of Capitol Hill by Trump supporters on January 6, for which the outgoing president has been impeached for inciting an insurrection, "we are ever more conscious that democracies must be defended". (ANSA).