Couple, 87 and 84, killed by flat blast, fire

PADUA, JAN 18 - A married couple aged 87 and 84 were killed in a fire caused by a suspected gas-leak explosion in their flat near Padua on Monday. The incident took place in the small town of San Giorgio in Bosco. Police are trying to establish exactly what caused the blast. The elderly couple are believed to have did of smoke inhalation. They were unable to get out of the apartment in time, police said. Fire teams rushed to the scene to find the home completely engulfed by flames. Autopsies have been ordered. (ANSA).