Stolen Leonardo-school painting found in Naples flat

NAPLES, JAN 18 - A priceless painting of Christ the Saviour from the school of Leonardo da Vinci stolen from a Naples basilica two years ago was found in a flat in the southern Italian city on Monday. The 15th-century Salvator Mundi had been part of the DOMA collection in the Basilica di San Domenico Maggiore. It has now been restored to the Muscettola Chapel there, where it was stolen from. The owner of the flat, a 36-year-old Neapolitan, has been arrested on suspicion of receiving stolen goods. (ANSA).