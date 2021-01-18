Soccer: Nicola set to replace Giampaolo at Torino

ROME, JAN 18 - Davide Nicola is set to replace Marco Giampaolo as the coach of Serie A strugglers Torino. Nicola, whose former clubs include Genoa and Udinese, was accompanied by Team Manager Emiliano Moretti to the Stadio Filadelfia on Monday to lead the squad's training session. The club have not yet officially announced that Giampaolo has been sacked. Torino are third bottom in Serie A with 13 points from 18 games after Saturday's goalless draw with 10-man Spezia. (ANSA).