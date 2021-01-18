Man who killed daughter, 2, gets life

Stolen Leonardo-school painting found in Naples flat
CREMONA
18 Gennaio 2021
CREMONA, JAN 18 - A 38-year-old Ivorian man who killed his two-year-old daughter in 2019 on Monday got life imprisonment. Kouao Jacob Danho was found guilty of stabbing Gloria to death in order to get back at his ex-wife for leaving him, a Cremona court ruled. Gloria was murdered in the man's flat as a way of making her mother Isabelle suffer, the court found. Danho was found guilty of murder, but not premeditation. The murder took place on June 22 2019. The couple split up shortly after Gloria was born. (ANSA).
