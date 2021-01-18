COVID: AS Roma's Zaniolo positive

ROME, JAN 18 - AS Roma and Italy midfielder Nicolò Zaniolo has tested positive for COVID-19, the up-and-coming star said on his Instagram account Monday. Attacking midfielder Zaniolo, 21, who is recovering from an ACL tear, said he was asymptomatic. "I'm well, I have no symptoms and obviously I immediately went into quarantine," he said. "I hope I get back as soon as possible, in the meantime I'm rooting for my teammates". Roma, third in Serie A, were thumped 3-0 by Lazio in the Rome derby on Friday night. Zaniolo has played 53 times for the Giallorossi and scored 10 goals for the Italian capital team. He has seven Italy caps and two goals for his country. Zaniolo is regarded as one of the most promising Italian footballers of his generation. Roma hope he could turn into another Francesco Totti. (ANSA).