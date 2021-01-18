Lunedì 18 Gennaio 2021 | 16:30

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

NAPLES
Stolen Leonardo-school painting found in Naples flat

Stolen Leonardo-school painting found in Naples flat

 
ROME
COVID: New cases down 24% in one week - Sestili

COVID: New cases down 24% in one week - Sestili

 
CREMONA
Man who killed daughter, 2, gets life

Man who killed daughter, 2, gets life

 
ROME
COVID: AS Roma's Zaniolo positive

COVID: AS Roma's Zaniolo positive

 
ROME
Soccer: Nicola set to replace Giampaolo at Torino

Soccer: Nicola set to replace Giampaolo at Torino

 
MILAN
Man suffers burns after e-cigarette blows up

Man suffers burns after e-cigarette blows up

 
ROME
Mayor probed for denying aid to foreigners quits

Mayor probed for denying aid to foreigners quits

 
MILAN
Ex Milan ward chief gets 6 1/2 yrs for corruption

Ex Milan ward chief gets 6 1/2 yrs for corruption

 
ROME
Vatican seminary priest risks sex abuse trial

Vatican seminary priest risks sex abuse trial

 
ROME
Vatican drops Marogna extradition request

Vatican drops Marogna extradition request

 
REGGIO CALABRIA
49 arrested in 'Ndrangheta op

49 arrested in 'Ndrangheta op

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bisceglie-Bari: 0-1, vittoria dei galletti con gol di Antenucci all'87'

Bisceglie-Bari: 0-1, vittoria dei galletti con gol di Antenucci all'87'

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Tarantola decisione
Mittal Taranto, richiamatati 38 lavoratori in Gics per operazioni di bonifica

Mittal Taranto, richiamati 38 lavoratori in Gics per operazioni di bonifica

 
BrindisiL'inchiesta
Torre Guaceto, antica masseria trasformata in struttura di lusso: sei indagati

Torre Guaceto, antica masseria trasformata in struttura di lusso: sei indagati

 
Potenzala protesta
Melfi, area in industriale in tilt per il maltempo: «Tutto fermo per un centimetro di neve»

Melfi, area in industriale in tilt per il maltempo: «Tutto fermo per un centimetro di neve»

 
Baril'inaugurazione
Bari, posa prima pietra cantiere sede Cnr nell'ex Manifattura tabacchi

Bari, posa prima pietra cantiere sede Cnr nell'ex Manifattura tabacchi

 
MateraControlli della polizia
Pisticci, in auto con con la droga: arrestati due giovani pusher

Pisticci, in auto con la droga: arrestati due giovani pusher

 
LecceIn città
Lecce, da domani attenti ai nuovi photored: ecco dove sono

Lecce, da domani attenti ai nuovi photored: ecco dove sono

 
FoggiaLieto evento
Dal Canada a Foggia per far nascere tre gemellini: parto record al Policlinico Riuniti

Dal Canada a Foggia per far nascere tre gemellini: parto record al Policlinico Riuniti

 
BatMaltempo
Primi fiocchi di neve in Puglia: Castel Del Monte e Murgia imbiancate

Primi fiocchi di neve in Puglia: Castel Del Monte e Murgia imbiancate. Scatta l'allerta gialla

 

i più letti

Coronavirus, in Puglia

Coronavirus, in Puglia 908 nuovi casi su 7mila tamponi (11,9%). Altri 25 decessi. A Taranto 5mila casi in un mese

Coronavirus, la Puglia è di nuovo in zona arancione. Speranza: «Contagi scenderanno»

Coronavirus, la Puglia è di nuovo in zona arancione. Speranza: «Contagi scenderanno»

Covid, a Taranto 5mila casi in un mese: l'escalation è impressionante

Covid, a Taranto 5mila casi in un mese: l'escalation è impressionante

Bari, auto per disabili rubata nel parcheggio: dopo il tam tam social i ladri la restituiscono

Bari, auto per disabili rubata nel parcheggio: dopo il tam tam social i ladri la restituiscono

San Giovanni Rotondo, morto l'ultimo frate che ha vissuto insieme a Padre Pio

San Giovanni Rotondo, morto l'ultimo frate che ha vissuto insieme a Padre Pio

ROME

Mayor probed for denying aid to foreigners quits

Michela Rosetta says investigation is groundless

Mayor probed for denying aid to foreigners quits

ROME, JAN 18 - Michela Rosetta announced Monday that she was quitting as the mayor of the Piedmont town of San Germano Vercellese after being arrested and suspended in relation to a probe into her allegedly denying COVID-19 aid to foreign nationals. Speaking via her lawyer, Roberto Capra, she described the allegations as "groundless, unjust and gratuitously defamatory". "I have always acted exclusive in the interest of the population, trying to help all those who were in conditions of difficulty and making good use of public money," she said. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU
Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it