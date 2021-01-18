Mayor probed for denying aid to foreigners quits

ROME, JAN 18 - Michela Rosetta announced Monday that she was quitting as the mayor of the Piedmont town of San Germano Vercellese after being arrested and suspended in relation to a probe into her allegedly denying COVID-19 aid to foreign nationals. Speaking via her lawyer, Roberto Capra, she described the allegations as "groundless, unjust and gratuitously defamatory". "I have always acted exclusive in the interest of the population, trying to help all those who were in conditions of difficulty and making good use of public money," she said. (ANSA).