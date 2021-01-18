Man suffers burns after e-cigarette blows up

Stolen Leonardo-school painting found in Naples flat
18 Gennaio 2021
MILAN, JAN 18 - An Italian man suffered mild burns to his hand and genitals after an e-cigarette blew up while he was walking in a Milan street on Monday. The man, Claudio C., 36, sustained first and second degree burns to to his left hand and forearm and the genital region, doctors said. Police said the vaping device was probably in the man's pocket when it exploded for unknown reasons. The man was taken to Milan's Niguarda Hospital in code yellow. His condition was said to be not serious. (ANSA).
