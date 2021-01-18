COVID: Italy starts giving 2nd doses of vaccine

Ex Milan ward chief gets 6 1/2 yrs for corruption
ROME
18 Gennaio 2021
ROME, JAN 18 - Italy has started administering the second doses of the COVID-19 vaccination to health workers who were the first to get it in the campaign that started on December 27. The vaccination campaign in Italy and elsewhere in Europe has been hit by Pfizer announcing that it is reducing supplies for one week. Italy is set to get around 165,000 fewer does than expected. As a result, all but six Italian regions, Abruzzo, Basilicata, Marche, Molise, Umbria and Valle d'Aosta, have had their vaccination allocations cut. (ANSA).
