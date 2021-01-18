Lunedì 18 Gennaio 2021 | 14:49

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

MILAN
Ex Milan ward chief gets 6 1/2 yrs for corruption

Ex Milan ward chief gets 6 1/2 yrs for corruption

 
ROME
Vatican seminary priest risks sex abuse trial

Vatican seminary priest risks sex abuse trial

 
ROME
Vatican drops Marogna extradition request

Vatican drops Marogna extradition request

 
REGGIO CALABRIA
49 arrested in 'Ndrangheta op

49 arrested in 'Ndrangheta op

 
PALERMO
Priest probed for abusing minors

Priest probed for abusing minors

 
ROME
COVID: Italy starts giving 2nd doses of vaccine

COVID: Italy starts giving 2nd doses of vaccine

 
ROME
Conte appeals to 'constructors' to save his govt

Conte appeals to 'constructors' to save his govt

 
ROME

Vesuvius covered in snow

 
ROME
Premier appeals to House to back his govt

Premier appeals to House to back his govt

 
ROME
Prisoner breaks out of Rome jail

Prisoner breaks out of Rome jail

 
ROME
Vatican seeks to drop Marogna extradition request

Vatican seeks to drop Marogna extradition request

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bisceglie-Bari: 0-1, vittoria dei galletti con gol di Antenucci all'87'

Bisceglie-Bari: 0-1, vittoria dei galletti con gol di Antenucci all'87'

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

BrindisiNel Brindisino
San Pancrazio, nonna Rosa festeggia con la famiglia i 109 anni di vita

San Pancrazio, nonna Rosa festeggia con la famiglia i 109 anni di vita

 
Potenzaa Castelsaraceno
Bloccati su una parete del Monte Alpi, nel Potentino: salvati due alpinisti

Bloccati su una parete del Monte Alpi, nel Potentino: salvati due alpinisti

 
LecceIn città
Lecce, da domani attenti ai nuovi photored: ecco dove sono

Lecce, da domani attenti ai nuovi photored: ecco dove sono

 
BariIl caso
Bari, trova a terra portafoglio con 500 euro e lo consegna alla polizia: restituito

Bari, trova a terra portafoglio con 500 euro e lo consegna alla polizia: restituito

 
FoggiaLieto evento
Dal Canada a Foggia per far nascere tre gemellini: parto record al Policlinico Riuniti

Dal Canada a Foggia per far nascere tre gemellini: parto record al Policlinico Riuniti

 
TarantoI numeri
Covid, a Taranto 5mila casi in un mese: l'escalation è impressionante

Covid, a Taranto 5mila casi in un mese: l'escalation è impressionante

 
MateraL'annuncio
Asm di Matera: dal 18 gennaio riapre il Cup di via Matteotti

Asm di Matera: dal 18 gennaio riapre il Cup di via Matteotti

 
BatMaltempo
Primi fiocchi di neve in Puglia: Castel Del Monte e Murgia imbiancate

Primi fiocchi di neve in Puglia: Castel Del Monte e Murgia imbiancate. Scatta l'allerta gialla

 

i più letti

Coronavirus, in Puglia

Coronavirus, in Puglia 908 nuovi casi su 7mila tamponi (11,9%). Altri 25 decessi. A Taranto 5mila casi in un mese

Coronavirus, la Puglia è di nuovo in zona arancione. Speranza: «Contagi scenderanno»

Coronavirus, la Puglia è di nuovo in zona arancione. Speranza: «Contagi scenderanno»

Covid, a Taranto 5mila casi in un mese: l'escalation è impressionante

Covid, a Taranto 5mila casi in un mese: l'escalation è impressionante

Bari, auto per disabili rubata nel parcheggio: dopo il tam tam social i ladri la restituiscono

Bari, auto per disabili rubata nel parcheggio: dopo il tam tam social i ladri la restituiscono

San Giovanni Rotondo, morto l'ultimo frate che ha vissuto insieme a Padre Pio

San Giovanni Rotondo, morto l'ultimo frate che ha vissuto insieme a Padre Pio

ROME

Premier appeals to House to back his govt

I have always worked for season of reform says premier

Premier appeals to House to back his govt

ROME, JAN 18 - Premier Giuseppe Conte said that his aim was to bring about reform as he addressed the Lower House on Monday after Matteo Renzi's Italia Viva (IV) party triggered a crisis of government by pulling its support for the executive. "From the start I worked for the creation of the prospect of a board, courageous design for a new season of reform based on sustainability, social and territorial cohesion and the full development of the human person," Conte said as he appeal to lawmakers to back his executive, "That vision is still present today". (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU
Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it