Premier appeals to House to back his govt

Ex Milan ward chief gets 6 1/2 yrs for corruption
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Coronavirus, in Puglia 908 nuovi casi su 7mila tamponi (11,9%). Altri 25 decessi. A Taranto 5mila casi in un mese
ROME
18 Gennaio 2021
ROME, JAN 18 - Premier Giuseppe Conte said that his aim was to bring about reform as he addressed the Lower House on Monday after Matteo Renzi's Italia Viva (IV) party triggered a crisis of government by pulling its support for the executive. "From the start I worked for the creation of the prospect of a board, courageous design for a new season of reform based on sustainability, social and territorial cohesion and the full development of the human person," Conte said as he appeal to lawmakers to back his executive, "That vision is still present today". (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su