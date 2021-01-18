Vesuvius covered in snow

Ex Milan ward chief gets 6 1/2 yrs for corruption
ROME
18 Gennaio 2021
ROME, JAN 18 - Mt Vesuvius was covered by an unusually heavy snow fall at the weekend. Snow fell in much of Italy Saturday and Sunday, brought by a weather front out of Siberia. The volcano overlooking Naples was covered in snow from low-lying slopes to summit. Temperatures across Italy dropped by as much as 10 degrees to -10 C in some parts at the weekend. As well as snow, icy rain hit many parts. The cold snap bit across the whole of the country, from north to south. Sunday joggers, hikers and cyclists had to put on extra layers to brave the cold. (ANSA).
