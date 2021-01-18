Procida named Italian culture capital 2022

ROME, JAN 18 - The iconic Bay of Naples island of Procida was named Italian culture capital for 2022 on Monday. Procida beat nine other candidates for the accolade. These were: Ancona, Bari, Cerveteri , L'Aquila , Pieve di Soligo near Treviso, Taranto , Trapani , Verbania, Lake Maggiore and Volterra. Culture Minister Dario Franceschini, who attended the jury selection, said "today's nomination of the Italian cultural capital for 2022 is a signal for the future for the (post_COVID) recovery." He said that in 2022, "we will have returned to normality and culture and tourism will be once more important and very strong as they were before the pandemic". He said the selection every year "starts a virtuous and attractive process, like for he Oscar candidates". Procida Mayor Dino Ambrosino said "it is a huge joy, Procida is a metaphor for so many communities who have rediscovered their enthusiasm and pride for their area and want to redeem their lands. We are certain that culture can be a detonator for the strategic recovery plan for the recovery". He added: "it is an extraordinary opportunity for a small island, we will work hard to make Italy proud of this choice". Minister for the South Giuseppe Provenzano tweeted "#Procida Italian culture capital for 2022 is great news. Another example of recovery, which, after Matera, arrives in Europe from the South (of Italy)". European Affairs Minister Enzo Amendola tweeted "it is a huge opportunity for the island and (the surrounding) Campania (region)." (ANSA).