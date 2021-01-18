Prisoner breaks out of Rome jail

ROME, JAN 18 - A prisoner broke out of Rome's Rebibbia Prison on Sunday afternoon. A manhunt was immediately launched for the 41-year-old Italian man, sources said. The alarm was sounded about five o'clock on Sunday afternoon. The man is believed to have scaled Rebibbia's exterior wall. A helicopter and several police squads are beating the area outside the prison, in the south of the Italian capital. The man had been detained for "crimes against the person", police said. The prison union SSP said "this umpteenth jail break lays bare the critical problems of the Italian prison system". It said "the government has invested insignificant sums of money in the last 10 years and this is the result". (ANSA).