Consumer prices fell 0.2% in 2020 - ISTAT

ROME, JAN 18 - ISTAT said Monday that consumer prices fell by 0.2% last year. "In 2020, the average annual rate of change of consumer prices, measured by NIC, was -0.2% (+0.6% in 2019)," the national statistics agency said. "Core inflation, excluding energy and unprocessed food, was +0.5% (the same as in 2019) and inflation excluding energy was +0.7% (from +0.6% in 2019)". ISTAT said it was only the third time on record that prices for the whole year were down after 1959 (-0.4%) and 2016 (-0.1%). (ANSA).