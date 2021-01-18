Stellantis makes stock-market debut

ROME, JAN 18 - Stellantis, the new auto giant created by the merger of Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot, made its stock-market debut in Milan and Paris on Monday. Chairman John Elkann and CEO Carlos Tavares marked the occasion by ringing the bell to opening trading at the markets. The group, the world's fourth biggest carmaker, will make its debut on the New York stock exchange on Tuesday. The stock made gains in early trading on Monday, going over the 13-euros mark. "We possess the necessary size, resources, diversity and know-how to successfully take up the opportunities offered by the new era of transport," said Elkann "Our aim is to build something unique and great, offering our clients original, safe, practical, innovative and sustainable vehicles and services. "We are convinced that the next decade will bring a redefinition of mobility as we know it today and that is the reason we created Stellantis". (ANSA).