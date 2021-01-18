Lunedì 18 Gennaio 2021 | 13:06

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME

Vesuvius covered in snow

 
ROME
Premier appeals to House to back his govt

Premier appeals to House to back his govt

 
ROME
Prisoner breaks out of Rome jail

Prisoner breaks out of Rome jail

 
ROME
Vatican seeks to drop Marogna extradition request

Vatican seeks to drop Marogna extradition request

 
ROME
Procida named Italian culture capital 2022

Procida named Italian culture capital 2022

 
ROME
Consumer prices fell 0.2% in 2020 - ISTAT

Consumer prices fell 0.2% in 2020 - ISTAT

 
ROME
Stellantis makes stock-market debut

Stellantis makes stock-market debut

 
ROME
COVID: High schools reopen in four more regions

COVID: High schools reopen in four more regions

 
ROME
Soccer: Inter sink Juve to pull level with Milan

Soccer: Inter sink Juve to pull level with Milan

 
ROME
Conte to appeal to 'constructors' to keep govt alive

Conte to appeal to 'constructors' to keep govt alive

 
ROME
One million vaccinations done in Italy says Conte

One million vaccinations done in Italy says Conte

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bisceglie-Bari: 0-1, vittoria dei galletti con gol di Antenucci all'87'

Bisceglie-Bari: 0-1, vittoria dei galletti con gol di Antenucci all'87'

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

BrindisiNel Brindisino
San Pancrazio, nonna Rosa festeggia con la famiglia i 109 anni di vita

San Pancrazio, nonna Rosa festeggia con la famiglia i 109 anni di vita

 
Potenzaa Castelsaraceno
Bloccati su una parete del Monte Alpi, nel Potentino: salvati due alpinisti

Bloccati su una parete del Monte Alpi, nel Potentino: salvati due alpinisti

 
LecceIn città
Lecce, da domani attenti ai nuovi photored: ecco dove sono

Lecce, da domani attenti ai nuovi photored: ecco dove sono

 
BariIl caso
Bari, trova a terra portafoglio con 500 euro e lo consegna alla polizia: restituito

Bari, trova a terra portafoglio con 500 euro e lo consegna alla polizia: restituito

 
FoggiaLieto evento
Dal Canada a Foggia per far nascere tre gemellini: parto record al Policlinico Riuniti

Dal Canada a Foggia per far nascere tre gemellini: parto record al Policlinico Riuniti

 
TarantoI numeri
Covid, a Taranto 5mila casi in un mese: l'escalation è impressionante

Covid, a Taranto 5mila casi in un mese: l'escalation è impressionante

 
MateraL'annuncio
Asm di Matera: dal 18 gennaio riapre il Cup di via Matteotti

Asm di Matera: dal 18 gennaio riapre il Cup di via Matteotti

 
BatMaltempo
Primi fiocchi di neve in Puglia: Castel Del Monte e Murgia imbiancate

Primi fiocchi di neve in Puglia: Castel Del Monte e Murgia imbiancate. Scatta l'allerta gialla

 

i più letti

Coronavirus, in Puglia

Coronavirus, in Puglia 908 nuovi casi su 7mila tamponi (11,9%). Altri 25 decessi. A Taranto 5mila casi in un mese

Coronavirus, la Puglia è di nuovo in zona arancione. Speranza: «Contagi scenderanno»

Coronavirus, la Puglia è di nuovo in zona arancione. Speranza: «Contagi scenderanno»

Covid, a Taranto 5mila casi in un mese: l'escalation è impressionante

Covid, a Taranto 5mila casi in un mese: l'escalation è impressionante

Bari, auto per disabili rubata nel parcheggio: dopo il tam tam social i ladri la restituiscono

Bari, auto per disabili rubata nel parcheggio: dopo il tam tam social i ladri la restituiscono

San Giovanni Rotondo, morto l'ultimo frate che ha vissuto insieme a Padre Pio

San Giovanni Rotondo, morto l'ultimo frate che ha vissuto insieme a Padre Pio

ROME

Stellantis makes stock-market debut

Elkann and Tavares ring bell in Milan and Paris

Stellantis makes stock-market debut

ROME, JAN 18 - Stellantis, the new auto giant created by the merger of Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot, made its stock-market debut in Milan and Paris on Monday. Chairman John Elkann and CEO Carlos Tavares marked the occasion by ringing the bell to opening trading at the markets. The group, the world's fourth biggest carmaker, will make its debut on the New York stock exchange on Tuesday. The stock made gains in early trading on Monday, going over the 13-euros mark. "We possess the necessary size, resources, diversity and know-how to successfully take up the opportunities offered by the new era of transport," said Elkann "Our aim is to build something unique and great, offering our clients original, safe, practical, innovative and sustainable vehicles and services. "We are convinced that the next decade will bring a redefinition of mobility as we know it today and that is the reason we created Stellantis". (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU
Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it