Soccer: Inter sink Juve to pull level with Milan

ROME, JAN 18 - Inter beat champions Juventus 2-0 with surprising ease at the San Siro on Sunday to pull level with Serie A leaders AC Milan. Goals in each half by Arturo Vidal and Nicolo' Barella gave the hosts victory in the 'Derby of Italy' and put them on 40 points from 18 games. AC Milan, who also have 40 points, can restore the three-point cushion they had by beating Cagliari away later on Monday. Napoli beat Fiorentina 6-0 at home to go third with 34 points from 17 games. AS Roma's good form abruptly ended when they were thumped 3-0 by city rivals Lazio on Friday. Fourth-placed Roma have 34 points from 18 games while fifth-placed Juve have 33 from 17. (ANSA).