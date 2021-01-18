Lunedì 18 Gennaio 2021 | 11:18

ROME
Soccer: Inter sink Juve to pull level with Milan

ROME
Conte to appeal to 'constructors' to keep govt alive

ROME
One million vaccinations done in Italy says Conte

ROME
Bank of Italy cuts 2021 growth forecast to 3.5%

ROME
Opera to return to La Scala on Jan 23

ROME
Berlusconi has left hospital

ROME
COVID: Risk of uncontrolled epidemic has risen says ISS

ROME
Most of Italy set to be an orange zone

ROME
Cinema: Bong Joon-ho to be president of Venice jury

ROME
Almost all of Italy set to be an orange zone

ROME
Conte to seek parliament's backing

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bisceglie-Bari: 0-1, vittoria dei galletti con gol di Antenucci all'87'

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

LecceIn città
Lecce, da domani attenti ai nuovi photored: ecco dove sono

PotenzaDemografia
Cresce la «città fantasma»: in Basilicata 1 casa su 3 è vuota

BariIl caso
Bari, trova a terra portafoglio con 500 euro e lo consegna alla polizia: restituito

FoggiaLieto evento
Dal Canada a Foggia per far nascere tre gemellini: parto record al Policlinico Riuniti

TarantoI numeri
Covid, a Taranto 5mila casi in un mese: l'escalation è impressionante

Brindisia S. Michele Salentino
Nonna Maria festeggia 106 anni: è la più longeva della provincia di Brindisi

MateraL'annuncio
Asm di Matera: dal 18 gennaio riapre il Cup di via Matteotti

BatMaltempo
Primi fiocchi di neve in Puglia: Castel Del Monte e Murgia imbiancate

ROME

Soccer: Inter sink Juve to pull level with Milan

ROME, JAN 18 - Inter beat champions Juventus 2-0 with surprising ease at the San Siro on Sunday to pull level with Serie A leaders AC Milan. Goals in each half by Arturo Vidal and Nicolo' Barella gave the hosts victory in the 'Derby of Italy' and put them on 40 points from 18 games. AC Milan, who also have 40 points, can restore the three-point cushion they had by beating Cagliari away later on Monday. Napoli beat Fiorentina 6-0 at home to go third with 34 points from 17 games. AS Roma's good form abruptly ended when they were thumped 3-0 by city rivals Lazio on Friday. Fourth-placed Roma have 34 points from 18 games while fifth-placed Juve have 33 from 17. (ANSA).

