One million vaccinations done in Italy says Conte
ROME
15 Gennaio 2021
ROME, JAN 15 - Premier Giuseppe Conte said Friday that Italy has passed the one-million mark for vaccinations. "A million Italians have received the COVID vaccine," Conte said via Twitter. "Heart-felt thanks go to the citizens and our national health service for the extraordinary response. "Italy is first in the EU for the number of people vaccinated. "An encouraging figure. "Let's keep going in the same way, keeping up our guard at all times". (ANSA).
