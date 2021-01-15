Bank of Italy cuts 2021 growth forecast to 3.5%

One million vaccinations done in Italy says Conte
ROME
15 Gennaio 2021
ROME, JAN 15 - The Bank of Italy said Friday that it has cut its growth forecast for 2021 to 3.5%, down by one point with respect to the forecast made in July. The central bank said the second wave of COVID-19 was to blame as it led to a 3.5% contraction in GDP in the fourth quarter of 2020 and this is set to delay the recovery this year. (ANSA).
