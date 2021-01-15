Venerdì 15 Gennaio 2021 | 18:26

One million vaccinations done in Italy says Conte

Bank of Italy cuts 2021 growth forecast to 3.5%

Opera to return to La Scala on Jan 23

Berlusconi has left hospital

COVID: Risk of uncontrolled epidemic has risen says ISS

Most of Italy set to be an orange zone

Cinema: Bong Joon-ho to be president of Venice jury

Almost all of Italy set to be an orange zone

Conte to seek parliament's backing

Salvini says asked Mattarella to make haste

 
COVID: 522 new deaths, 17,246 new cases

Bari calcio, 113 anni del club. Il presidente: «Dedico il compleanno a tutti i nostri tifosi

Bitritto, oltre al Covid anche rischio crollo: scuola elementare chiusa fino al 31 gennaio

Barletta, attivati 23 posti di terapia intensiva. Lopalco: «Pronti a possibile terza ondata»

No a deposito nucleare: Basilicata e Puglia stabiliscono un percorso comune

Tra Bari e Matera accordo di collaborazione su cultura, turismo e ambiente

Taranto, Guardia Costiera contro la pesca di bianchetto: sequestri e 4mila euro di multa

Otranto, scatola con 20kg di petardi trovata in bidone immondizia

Foggia, viola il divieto di avvicinamento alla ex: arrestato 59enne

Brindisi, muore a 19 anni al Perrino: 2 medici indagati

Covid in Puglia, sale numero contagi (+1524) e decessi (+24): in aumento anche il tasso positività (16,5%)

Puglia verso la zona arancione? Dal 16 in arrivo nuovi stop a spostamenti e restrizioni

Covid, in Puglia contagiosità al 32,8%, superata anche la Lombardia

Aria polare in arrivo in Italia: prevista neve al Centro-Sud

Scuola, Emiliano proroga ordinanza fino al 16 gennaio. Sindacati: «Si va verso conferma Dad»

Bank of Italy cuts 2021 growth forecast to 3.5%

Impact of second wave of COVID-19 is to blame says central bank

ROME, JAN 15 - The Bank of Italy said Friday that it has cut its growth forecast for 2021 to 3.5%, down by one point with respect to the forecast made in July. The central bank said the second wave of COVID-19 was to blame as it led to a 3.5% contraction in GDP in the fourth quarter of 2020 and this is set to delay the recovery this year. (ANSA).

