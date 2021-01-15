Opera to return to La Scala on Jan 23
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Covid in Puglia, sale numero contagi (+1524) e decessi (+24): in aumento anche il tasso positività (16,5%). Boom di casi a Taranto: 450 in 24 ore
ROME
15 Gennaio 2021
ROME, JAN 15 - La Scala will play host to an opera for the first time since before the COVID-10 lockdown on January 23, the iconic Milanese theatre said on Friday. The opera house will stage Mozart's Così Fan Tutte with no audience, exactly 11 months after it closed on February 23 due to the first wave of COVID-19. It had staged some concerts since but not a full-blown opera. The show will be streamed via the theatre's website and on Raiplay. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su