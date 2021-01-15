Berlusconi has left hospital

ROME, JAN 15 - Silvio Berlusconi has left the Monaco heart hospital he was admitted to on Monday for a series of checks, sources in his Forza Italia (FI) party said on Friday. The 84-year-old ex-premier and media mogul has returned to the home of his daughter Marina in Provence, the sources said. Berlusconi had an aortic valve replaced in 2016. (ANSA).