Venerdì 15 Gennaio 2021 | 15:05

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
COVID: Risk of uncontrolled epidemic has risen says ISS

COVID: Risk of uncontrolled epidemic has risen says ISS

 
ROME
Most of Italy set to be an orange zone

Most of Italy set to be an orange zone

 
ROME
Cinema: Bong Joon-ho to be president of Venice jury

Cinema: Bong Joon-ho to be president of Venice jury

 
ROME
Almost all of Italy set to be an orange zone

Almost all of Italy set to be an orange zone

 
ROME
Conte to seek parliament's backing

Conte to seek parliament's backing

 
ROME

Salvini says asked Mattarella to make haste

 
ROME
COVID: 522 new deaths, 17,246 new cases

COVID: 522 new deaths, 17,246 new cases

 
ROME
COVID: Lazio R rate above 1, towards orange zone

COVID: Lazio R rate above 1, towards orange zone

 
ROME
Conte ponders next move after Renzi triggers crisis (4)

Conte ponders next move after Renzi triggers crisis (4)

 
ROME
F1: Leclerc tests positive for COVID

F1: Leclerc tests positive for COVID

 
ROME
COVID: Cops seize 437 packets of Chinese drugs

COVID: Cops seize 437 packets of Chinese drugs

 

Il Biancorosso

L'intervista
Zavettieri: Bari a Bisceglie è la mia partita speciale

Zavettieri: Bari a Bisceglie è la mia partita speciale

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

TarantoL'operazione
Taranto, Guardia Costiera contro la pesca di bianchetto: sequestri e 4mila euro di multa

Taranto, Guardia Costiera contro la pesca di bianchetto: sequestri e 4mila euro di multa

 
MateraL'intervista
Matera, prefetto Argentieri: «La percezione sociale porta la gente a stupirsi anche per un furto»

Matera, prefetto Argentieri: «La percezione sociale porta la gente a stupirsi anche per un furto»

 
Batnel Barese
Bisceglie, mamma positiva al Covid dà alla luce neonato

Bisceglie, mamma positiva al Covid dà alla luce neonato

 
LecceNel Leccese
Otranto, scatola con 20kg di petardi trovata in bidone immondizia

Otranto, scatola con 20kg di petardi trovata in bidone immondizia

 
FoggiaDalla polizia
Foggia, viola il divieto di avvicinamento alla ex: arrestato 59enne

Foggia, viola il divieto di avvicinamento alla ex: arrestato 59enne

 
PotenzaManifestazione
«Dad, Dimenticati A Distanza»: la protesta degli studenti a Potenza

«Dad, Dimenticati A Distanza»: la protesta degli studenti a Potenza VD

 
BariLotta al virus
Bari, l'ospedale Covid in Fiera è pronto: domani la consegna delle chiavi

Bari, l'ospedale Covid in Fiera è pronto: domani la consegna delle chiavi

 
BrindisiIl caso
Brindisi, muore a 19 anni al Perrino: 2 medici indagati

Brindisi, muore a 19 anni al Perrino: 2 medici indagati

 

i più letti

Covid in Puglia, sale numero contagi (+1524) e decessi (+24): in aumento anche il tasso positività (16,5%)

Covid in Puglia, sale numero contagi (+1524) e decessi (+24): in aumento anche il tasso positività (16,5%). Boom di casi a Taranto: 450 in 24 ore

Puglia verso la zona arancione? Dal 16 in arrivo nuovi stop a spostamenti e restrizioni

Puglia verso la zona arancione? Dal 16 in arrivo nuovi stop a spostamenti e restrizioni

Covid, in Puglia contagiosità al 32,8%, superata anche la Lombardia

Covid, in Puglia contagiosità al 32,8%, superata anche la Lombardia

Taurisano, la testimonianza: «Guarito dal Covid dopo 32 giorni, è stato un incubo»

Taurisano, la testimonianza: «Guarito dal Covid dopo 32 giorni, è stato un incubo»

Aria polare in arrivo in Italia: prevista neve al Centro-Sud

Aria polare in arrivo in Italia: prevista neve al Centro-Sud

ROME

Most of Italy set to be an orange zone

Lombardy, Sicily, Province of Bolzano to be red zones

Most of Italy set to be an orange zone

ROME, JAN 15 - Health Minister Roberto Speranza is set to sign an ordinance making most of Italy an 'orange zone' under Italy's tiered system of restrictions based on each region's risk of COVID-19 contagion, sources said Friday. Lombardy, the region hit hardest by the first wave of the coronavirus, Sicily and the autonomous province of Bolzano are set to to be classed as red zones as of Sunday. Speranza's decisions are based on the latest data from the health ministry and the Higher Health Institute's weekly monitoring report and on the basis of a new government decree that revised the parameters to decide how the regions are classed. Under the tiered system, in high-risk red zones all restaurants and bars are closed, except for takeaways and home deliveries, and all non-essential shops are closed too. In medium-high risk orange zones, shops can do business but restaurants and bars must stay closed. In moderate risk yellow zones, shops are open and so are bars and restaurants until 6pm. Nine regions, Abruzzo, Friuli Venezia Giulia, Lazio, Liguria, Marche, Piedmont, Puglia, Umbria and Valle D'Aosta, are turning yellow to orange. Three others, Calabria, Emilia-Romagna and Veneto, are currently orange and will remain so. Six regions-autonomous provinces are remaining yellow - Campania, Sardinia, Basilicata, Tuscany, Molise and the autonomous province of Trento. The new decree maintains a nationwide curfew from 10pm until 5am. It also keeps a ban on travel between regions, except for work or health reasons and other situations of absolute need, that was imposed before the Christmas holidays. The ban will run until February 15. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU
Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it