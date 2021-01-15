Almost all of Italy set to be an orange zone

ROME, JAN 15 - Almost all of Italy is set to be an 'orange zone' under the terms of a new government decree that revises the parameters used for Italy's tiered system of restrictions based on each region's risk of COVID-19 contagion. Lombardy, the region hit hardest by the first wave of the coronavirus, and Sicily are expected to be classed as red zones as of Sunday. Under the tiered system, in high-risk red zones all restaurants and bars are closed, except for takeaways and home deliveries, and all non-essential shops are closed too. In medium-high risk orange zones, shops can do business but restaurants and bars must stay closed. In moderate risk yellow zones, shops are open and so are bars and restaurants until 6pm. The category each region is classed in depends on the data from the health ministry's weekly monitoring report on the coronavirus, usually released on Friday. The new decree maintains a nationwide curfew from 10pm until 5am. It also keeps a ban on travel between regions, except for work or health reasons and other situations of absolute need, that was imposed before the Christmas holidays. The ban will run until February 15. (ANSA).