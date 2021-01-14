Salvini says asked Mattarella to make haste

ROME, JAN 14 - Opposition leader Matteo Salvini said Thursday he had asked President Sergio Mattarella to "make haste" in trying to sort out Italy's government crisis. "I've just spoken to President Mattarella and I asked him not only in the name of the united centre right but also in the name of 60 million Italians who aren't understanding what is happening, to make haste," said the leader of the far-right nationalist League party. "If there is a government, would like to know. (Premier Giuseppe) Conte can't stay there for days: either he quits at the Quirinale (presidential palace) or he comes to parliament and tells us if he has found some Senators on the way. Tomorrow let Conte come to parliament to tel us what is happening". The League said Salvini had also phoned former premier and ally Silvio Berlusconi to make sure he was OK following an admission to a Monaco clinic for a heart problem. He found the media mogul, three-time ex-premier and leader of the centre-right Forza Italia (FI) party "serene and in a good mood," the League said. The two leaders discussed the political situation, agreeing on their concern for the country's situation, and also touched on upcoming local elections. "There was a cordial climate, one of great unity," said the League. (ANSA).