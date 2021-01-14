COVID: 522 new deaths, 17,246 new cases

Salvini says asked Mattarella to make haste
ROME
14 Gennaio 2021
ROME, JAN 14 - Italy saw 522 new COVID deaths, and 17,246 new cases of he virus in the last 24 hours, the health ministry said Thursday. That compares with 507 victims and 15,774 new cases Wednesday. Intensive care cases were down 22 and admissions down 415. Some 160,585 swabs were taken in the last 24 hours, down from 175,429 Wednesday. The new positivity rate is 10.7%, up from 9% Wednesday. (ANSA).
